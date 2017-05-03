Who wants to destroy Europe ?

Worldwide, over 20,000 terawatters (a million of a million watts) of electricity are consumed annually, of which about 3,200 in Europe. The demand for energy is progressively increasing and those who have the chance to control this need also have the power over the peoples.

On various scientific articles it was noted that, in order to obtain the energy necessary for the whole planet, it would be sufficient to cover with solar photovoltaic panels the 2% of the Sahara desert (an area equal to Portugal). The 0.3% coverage of the same area would be sufficient to meet the whole of Europe’s needs. And therefore a question rise: why do we continue to buy gas and oil (and thus finance) from countries that violate human rights, fuel religious conflicts and produce pollution that seriously damages our health?

Some countries are trying to get away from this slavery. They are examples of small states such as Uruguay, Costa Rica and Nicaragua that look at the “green energy” as a way of energy self-sustainability more compatible with their small GDP (gross domestic product). On this strand lies Morocco, which has just announced the realization of the largest solar power plant in the world. The Ouarzazate Solar Power Station will produce 580 MegaWatts in 2020, enough to meet 50% of the country’s energy needs.

Renewable energy sources (wind, solar, hydroelectric, marine, geothermal, biomass and biofuels) are alternatives to fossil fuels (coal, gas and oil) and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union excels in the field of renewable energy technologies. It holds 40% of world renewable energy patents and since the last 5 years almost half (44%) of the global capacity of electricity production from renewable sources is located in the EU. And it has also already signed an agreement of 345 million euros for the realization of the first phase of the solar power plant in Morocco.

But what do European citizens know about European Union projects to get rid of the fossil fuel slavery and therefore disengage from the oil and gas markets of the Middle East and Russia? Perhaps we should deepen this aspect and try to correlate it with some of the recent geopolitical events and with the Middle-East conflicts: Trump‘s presidency, Russian involvement in Western politics, international terrorism and, why not, even the birth of the Islamic State (Daesh). Yes, because the European Union is not a small financially insignificant small State, it is the world’s first economic power, along with China. Russia, for example, sells gas for 17 billion euros a year to the EU. The Kremlin has virtually no other customer for its gas. A “green” strategy for the States where the economy is basically based on fossil fuels trading becomes a problem of life or death. To oppose at all cost.

In Europe, the renewable energy sector employs 1.2 million people. The EU legislation on the promotion of renewable energies has evolved significantly in recent years and the Article 194 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union requires that the EU policies promote the development of new and renewable energies. Basically, the European Union is the only State that has declared war to gas and oil corporation. But let’s see how this process has developed.

On 10 January 2007, the EU published its resolution entitled “Renewable Energy Roadmap – Renewable Energy in the 21st Century: Building a Sustainable Future”. This text outlined the medium-term EU strategy for green energy. The goal is to use renewable energy sources to meet the 20% of EU energy consumption requirements by 2020. It also sets for the same year the 10% of biofuels respect to fuel consumption in transport. On the 6th of June 2012, the legislative update entitled “Renewable energies: a prominent role in the European energy market” is published. The Commission has identified the areas in which efforts need to be stepped up so that renewable energy production in the EU will continue to increase by at least 30% by 2030. In particular, the strategies to reduce the costs of industry technologies are outlined, so that to increase competitiveness with nuclear and fossil energy, and to proceed with the progressive abolition of subsidies to gas and oil multinationals.

So the role of the European Union in this energy war is clear, where Europe advocates for a better environmental sustainability, reducing pollution diseases and taking away the main source of income from those Arab countries which are still far from guaranteeing the elementary human rights. The counterattack of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the 7 sisters and their Trump supporter is equally evident, the latter having immediately expressed the desire to restore the fossil energy sources eliminated by the Obama administration in favor of renewable ones.

The ‘Seven Sisters’ are the major oil companies that have the world’s oil monopoly. And about them we must remember an event that we could relate to what is happening in Europe today. In 2012 the sentence on the disappearance of the journalist Mauro De Mauro, who was investigating about the death of Enrico Mattei, officially acknowledged that Mattei himself was a victim of an attack. Enrico Mattei was a partisan, politician and Italian entrepreneur. Son of a carabiniere, he founded a small chemical company. But above all, when president of ENI, he tried to lead Italy towards energy self-sufficiency, and collided with the supremacy of the oil multinationals. On October 27, 1962, while returning to Milan from a trip to Sicily, his plane crashed because of a bomb on board.

More than 50 years have passed since that terrorist attack and today in Europe we are witnessing new and more complex terrorist attacks, seemingly inexplicable or motivated with various religious, migratory and racial arguments on Middle Eastern geopolitics. But not only this: there is the attempt to delegitimize the European Union from within by interfering with fake news contrived to manipulate the minds of European citizens for them not to understand the real goal: to destroy the European Union because it is the only element of disturbance vis-à-vis the power of the fossil energy multinationals.

As has been the case with the US presidential elections and with the UK’s Brexit, the strategy is to infiltrate into the electoral systems so that to provide advantage to the political systems opposed to Green Energy. The ultimate goal is to enrich the political and economic forces of gas and oil that have managed the dominion of the world in the last century as we know it, through wars, interests, abuses of the human being.

Unfortunately, the nationalists, populists, and all the like, are brainwashed by the Russian and trumpistic propaganda, distracted by emergencies created at hoc. All this, in agreement with the strong “oil sisters” and with the governments of the States where the raw material is extracted. People remain disoriented and frightened, entangled within social network fake information, or immersed in the news of Arab and Islamic terrorist attacks. In fact, it is less and less understood that the only element against the so-called “strong powers” and against the real world establishment is the one who has implemented strategies to ensure the protection of human rights, the environment and health: the European Union.