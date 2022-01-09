Decline in the response of humanitarian organizations in the camps in northern Syria

With the advent of winter, the lack of job opportunities, and the lack of aid, the humanitarian situation deteriorates in the camps for the displaced in northern Idlib (northwestern Syria), and the situation of poverty and unemployment is exacerbated, amid the spread of diseases, especially the Corona epidemic, and the decline in the performance of humanitarian and educational institutions, threatening the lives of more than two million Displaced people live in hundreds of camps north of Idlib, near the Turkish border.

Nearly two years ago, I was displaced and sought refuge in Mashhad Rouhin camp, north of Idlib, and I did not get a single food basket during that period, and I depended on managing my family’s life and living expenses, since then, on the money I had previously, which is about to run out, as well as Hundreds of families are in the same situation.” With these words, Abu Mustafa, 56, displaced from the city of Maarat al-Numan, east of Idlib, began his talk about his life and living conditions in the camp, and his denial of humanitarian aid from organizations.

Mashhad Rouhin camp shelters more than 600 displaced families, most of them from Maarat al-Numan and the surrounding villages, and they do not have the money to meet their food and living needs, so they are forced to push children under the age of ten to work in hard jobs, including collecting nylon, used plastic, iron and other things (scrap). , from the cities of Sarmada, Al-Dana and garbage collections, and selling them, to provide for the requirements of their life, through their low price.

According to the latest statistics of the camps that are not sponsored by humanitarian organizations operating in north and west Syria, there are approximately 243 camps near the Turkish border in northern Syria, housing more than 400,000 people, without sponsorship or the slightest assistance.

There are 4 camps near the city of Salqin, north of Idlib (Aedoun, Samid, Qadoon, and Al-Wadi camp), and these four camps shelter more than four thousand displaced people from different regions in Syria, and the displaced do not receive any assistance from any organization or humanitarian body, so that they can The displaced are able to live and secure their necessities of life, such as water, food, clothing and heating materials. They work in picking olives and figs during the seasons, and others work as freelancers (excavations and construction work), at low wages.

Many of the displaced, whose living and financial conditions do not enable them to purchase safe heating devices and materials, such as firewood, whose price has now reached about 120 US dollars, and diesel, whose prices range between half and more than one US dollar, are forced to use coal (residues of oil), which is bad. The reputation for heating, within tents, whose roof is often made of torn plastic, and toxic smoke is emitted from the tents, which causes respiratory diseases for children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

A large number of displaced people living in camps in the north of Syria suffer from a clear shortage in the amount of food that each displaced person in these camps receives from organizations operating in the area, especially children and the elderly, which may lead to the spread of (stunting and congenital malformations) in The ranks of camp children, in addition to the doubling of cases of (malnutrition) among the displaced children, and the emergence of disease symptoms and deformities (small skull size, anemia, curvature of the spine, thinness of the body and not responding to treatment quickly), as a result of the incomplete quality of food that children receive in the camps.

About 4703846 people live in northwestern Syria (Idleb governorate and parts of the governorates of Lattakia, Hama and Aleppo) within areas controlled by the armed Syrian opposition factions, including 1674918 displaced people and forcibly displaced people from different regions in Syria within more than 1320 camps, while they live in areas of Turkish operations. And the opposition factions loyal to Ankara have more than 600,000 displaced people in more than 400 camps, most of whose tents have nylon roofs.