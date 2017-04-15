Syria: Bombing hits bus convoy. Here is a report from our man in Aleppo

50 people were killed and dozens of wounded, including women and children and armed people from the towns of Kufria and Foha, and fighters from Edit the Sham who accompany the bus convoy. The number of victims of the car bomb explosion, which targeted, on Saturday afternoon, April 15, buses in the area alrashidin in western Aleppo toand dozens of wounded, including women and children and armed people from the towns of Kufria and Foha, and fighters from Edit the Sham who accompany the bus convoy.



Alrashidin west of Aleppo and the convoy of Madaya and Zabadani in the area of ​​Ramousa because of obstructing the negotiations, the system sent three cars loaded with food and medical supplies through the Aleppo road to the people of Kufria and Fawa and allowed the rebels to pass the three cars and entered between Buses and less than 20 minutes later, a car carrying food exploded. "A car bomb exploded near the community of Kafriya and al-Foha in the Rashidin was loaded with food items for the children," The system said.

The people of Madaya, stranded at the Ramousa crossing south of Aleppo, condemned the bombing and appealed to the United Nations, the International Red Cross and international organizations concerned to provide the necessary protection for their arrival at Idlib. They also took the sponsors of the four township agreement on the basis of which they took full responsibility for their safety. Waiting for the proceedings to be completed in very poor humanitarian conditions.

That the process of switching convoys will begin at the present time as some activists from Madaya said that the first five buses left shortly to the area of ​​ALrashidin to exchange.

According to pro-regime sources, four buses entered the Rashidin instead of buses that were disrupted by the blast. The wounded will be evacuated from Al-Foha and Kafriya from Al-Rashidin area soon after sunset. So far there is no definite information about the cause of the blast